Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 9,147 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,037 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.81% of UMB Financial worth $70,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock valued at $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock valued at $366,743,000 after purchasing an additional 751,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,832,827 shares of the bank's stock valued at $335,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock valued at $219,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank's stock valued at $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Research raised UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Further Reading

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