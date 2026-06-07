Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 15,044,113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 924.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671,024 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 15,044,113 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Netflix worth $1,563,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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