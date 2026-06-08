Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,766 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 975,041 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $191,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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