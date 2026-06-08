Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,521 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $152,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,430,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $252.01 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average of $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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