Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,126 shares of the bank's stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,023. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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