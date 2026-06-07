Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,609,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,160,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $232.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.96.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Johnson & Johnson’s lack of major patent expirations and pointed to its billion-dollar drugs and growing businesses as reasons to own the stock. Jim Cramer Highlights Johnson & Johnson Having No Big Patent Expirations
- Positive Sentiment: ASCO 2026 updates underscored Johnson & Johnson’s expanding specialty-drug pipeline, with encouraging data in autoimmunity, oncology, and myeloma that could support longer-term revenue growth. ASCO 2026 Data Underscore Johnson & Johnson’s Expanding Specialty Drug Story
- Positive Sentiment: Separate market coverage noted Johnson & Johnson has been outperforming the broader market recently, reinforcing investor confidence in the defensive healthcare name. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Neutral Sentiment: Newsweek named Johnson & Johnson among the world’s greenest companies for 2026, which is supportive for ESG-focused investors but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife Named Among Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ongoing headwinds, including Stelara erosion, China MedTech pressure, and talc litigation, though J&J is still targeting $100 billion in revenue and faster growth in 2026. Can JNJ Sustain Growth Amid Patent, Legal and China Risks?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.
Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Profile
(Free Report
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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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