Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,609,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,160,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $232.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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