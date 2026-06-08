Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $122.31 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,770 shares of the bank's stock after selling 32,713 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of Wintrust Financial worth $122,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $152.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here