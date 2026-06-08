Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $142.54 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 249,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Insmed worth $142,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

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Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $1,540,335.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $94.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.50.

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Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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