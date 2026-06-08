Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $150.97 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,808 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $150,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $135.53 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.92 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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