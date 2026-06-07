Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $249.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,083,280 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,160 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Kinder Morgan worth $249,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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