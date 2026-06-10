Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $28.45 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.87% of Grocery Outlet worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 4,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $28,609.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,236.26. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 426,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385. The trade was a 30.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 598,905 shares of company stock worth $3,594,147. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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