Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $36.20 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,904 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 183,841 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Rocket Lab worth $36,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $2,216,820.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,610.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $10,159,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 376,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,642,751.17. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -338.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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