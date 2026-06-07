Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $526.19 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439,772 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 421,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Uber Technologies worth $526,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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