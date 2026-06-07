Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $895.73 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,285,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,765,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of America worth $895,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Evercore dropped their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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