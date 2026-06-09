Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 339,640 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Klaviyo worth $53,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock worth $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company's stock worth $133,097,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345,580 shares of the company's stock worth $78,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company's stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,977 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,764,710.66. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,852 shares of company stock worth $25,023,500. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.53 and a beta of 0.63. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

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