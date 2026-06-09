Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 95,619 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,618 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 95,619 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $102,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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