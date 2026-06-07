Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Airbnb worth $824,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338 in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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