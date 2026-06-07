Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clearbridge Investments sharply increased its Chipotle stake, boosting holdings by 206.4% in the fourth quarter to 14.1 million shares, worth about $520.3 million.
  • Several analysts remain constructive on CMG despite mixed target changes, with Citigroup raising its target to $46 and the stock carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating.
  • Chipotle recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.24 per share, matching estimates, while revenue came in at $3.09 billion, up 7.4% year over year.
  • Interested in Chipotle Mexican Grill? Here are five stocks we like better.

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 9,473,120 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $520,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill Right Now?

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines