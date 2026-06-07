Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of DTE Energy worth $339,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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