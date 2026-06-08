Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 51,395 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $149,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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