Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 122,400 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 122,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $143,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Report on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $218,642.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,469,130.66. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $2,224,171 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 968.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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