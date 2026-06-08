Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 204,014 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,014 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $203,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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