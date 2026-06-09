Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 46,240 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $86,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,405,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after purchasing an additional 997,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $981,795,000 after purchasing an additional 862,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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