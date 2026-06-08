Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,151,361 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,151,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of PayPal worth $176,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 47.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 411,262 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,579,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 463,701 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,096,000 after buying an additional 80,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 619.4% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 623,059 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,782,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

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More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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