Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 85,311 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,536 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 85,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Intuit worth $792,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $296.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $293.67 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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