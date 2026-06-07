Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 93,557 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,557 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of TKO Group worth $273,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TKO Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 19,290 shares worth $3,711,017. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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