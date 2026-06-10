Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,516 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $29,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:MHK opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock worth $1,328,128. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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