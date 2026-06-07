Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 372,513 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of ExxonMobil worth $1,083,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $622.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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