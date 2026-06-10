Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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