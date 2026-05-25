Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 13,621 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,711 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoom Communications worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $105.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here