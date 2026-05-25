Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 400,936 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,713 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 400,936 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ACI opened at $16.18 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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