Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $21.04 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $387.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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