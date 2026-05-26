Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $599,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,212,000 after acquiring an additional 567,483 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $457.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.66. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $2,783,807. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here