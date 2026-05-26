Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,970 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

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