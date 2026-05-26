Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Churchill Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 34,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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