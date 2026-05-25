Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,965 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,966 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $315.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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