Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 9,765 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $170,435,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $812.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.49. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $841.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $86,093,575. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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