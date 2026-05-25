Clearstead Trust LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 438.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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