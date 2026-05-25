Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 882.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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