Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 7,223 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,861 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 14.3% of Clearstead Trust LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $87,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Article Title

Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Article Title

Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Article Title

Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates on cooler inflation, Fed uncertainty, and geopolitical risks add to the market backdrop, but they are not specific to QQQ and have mixed implications for growth stocks. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $705.94 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $720.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here