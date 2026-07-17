Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $745.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.06. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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