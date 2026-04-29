Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,245 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Clearwater Analytics worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.1%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -172.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 388,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,492.80. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,358,880. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here