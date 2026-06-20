Clearwave Capital LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Edison International $EIX

Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $71.77 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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