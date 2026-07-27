Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 439.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,147 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 207,883 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,391,397 shares of the mining company's stock worth $722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,278,156 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $388,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,150 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 18,083,029 shares of the mining company's stock worth $240,143,000 after buying an additional 15,393,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,207 shares of the mining company's stock worth $130,873,000 after buying an additional 925,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,358,230 shares of the mining company's stock worth $164,117,000 after buying an additional 5,855,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. sold 214,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,708.22. This represents a 53.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CLF opened at $11.94 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cleveland-Cliffs

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleveland-Cliffs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cleveland-Cliffs posted Q2 results that beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, helped by stronger steel pricing that improved margins even as shipment volumes declined. CLF Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates on Higher Steel Pricing

Cleveland-Cliffs posted Q2 results that beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, helped by stronger steel pricing that improved margins even as shipment volumes declined. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a sharp jump in adjusted EBITDA, returned to positive free cash flow, and gave a notably optimistic outlook, with investors focusing on the prospect of stronger profitability ahead. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Positive ...

The company reported a sharp jump in adjusted EBITDA, returned to positive free cash flow, and gave a notably optimistic outlook, with investors focusing on the prospect of stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Glj Research upgrading the stock to buy and lifting its price target, which added to the bullish sentiment around the name. Cleveland-Cliffs upgraded by Glj Research

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Glj Research upgrading the stock to buy and lifting its price target, which added to the bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity was also supportive, with reports of unusual call-option buying and multiple articles highlighting CLF as a momentum stock with value appeal.

Trading activity was also supportive, with reports of unusual call-option buying and multiple articles highlighting CLF as a momentum stock with value appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting some upside remains but not a full endorsement of the rally. Wells Fargo price target raised on CLF

Wells Fargo raised its price target but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting some upside remains but not a full endorsement of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a leadership change, promoting CFO Celso Goncalves to President and CFO, which is more of a governance update than a direct earnings driver. Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Promotion of Chief Financial Officer

The company also announced a leadership change, promoting CFO Celso Goncalves to President and CFO, which is more of a governance update than a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Not all analyst commentary was supportive: one report said brokerage consensus remains “Reduce,” and another noted Wells Fargo’s new target is still below the current share price, reflecting lingering skepticism about the stock’s valuation and durability of the rebound.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.86.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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