State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,050,165 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 29,446,867 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.49% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $407,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 95.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,972 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 147,899 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 212,522 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 662,180 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company's stock.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, September 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Glj Research lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.60 to $17.48 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Edilson Camara purchased 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,826.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 64,717 shares in the company, valued at $873,032.33. This trade represents a 12.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a vertically integrated steel and iron ore company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Its operations span iron ore mining and pellet production, direct-reduced iron and coke production, and steelmaking and finishing. The company makes flat-rolled steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel, as well as plate and other specialty products. Its customers serve industries such as automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing and appliances. Founded in 1847 as an iron ore mining company, Cleveland-Cliffs expanded into steelmaking and has built an integrated production network across the United States and Canada.

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