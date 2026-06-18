Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 232,890 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 232,890 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Delek US worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 292,036 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 212,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,270 shares of company stock worth $1,571,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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