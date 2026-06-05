Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 45,040 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are refocusing on Zoetis’ longer-term growth story, including its precision-animal-health expansion and planned Neogen animal genomics acquisition, which may be helping the stock rebound.

Investors are refocusing on Zoetis’ longer-term growth story, including its precision-animal-health expansion and planned Neogen animal genomics acquisition, which may be helping the stock rebound. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed increased call buying in ZTS, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside.

Unusual options activity showed increased call buying in ZTS, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in its “Driven to Care” strategy; this supports the company’s long-term narrative but is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Article Title

Zoetis released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in its “Driven to Care” strategy; this supports the company’s long-term narrative but is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or expanded securities class action efforts against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by concealed FDA safety warnings and competitive market-share erosion; these headlines can weigh on the stock by raising legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or expanded securities class action efforts against Zoetis, alleging investors were harmed by concealed FDA safety warnings and competitive market-share erosion; these headlines can weigh on the stock by raising legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted Zoetis’ underperformance versus healthcare peers and criticism from commentators, adding to the cautious tone around the name. Article Title

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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