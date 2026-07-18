Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 20,561 Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,583 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a PE ratio of 46.90. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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