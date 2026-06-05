Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 27,194 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,115 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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