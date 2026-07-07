Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Position Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 697.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,606 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 811,297 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.26% of Cloudflare worth $191,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $12,953,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 671,049 shares of company stock worth $149,042,468 over the last ninety days. 10.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and raised its price target to $300 , highlighting improved analyst confidence in the company’s growth and valuation outlook. Scotiabank Upgrades Cloudflare NYSE: NET to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to and raised its price target to , highlighting improved analyst confidence in the company’s growth and valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continued to frame Cloudflare as a high-growth cybersecurity name, helped by its July 1 announcement of new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships tied to transparent AI companies, which could support future monetization. Is Cloudflare (NET) the Best High Growth Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now?

Recent coverage continued to frame Cloudflare as a high-growth cybersecurity name, helped by its July 1 announcement of new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships tied to transparent AI companies, which could support future monetization. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew Prince disclosed several stock sales, including a July 6 sale of 52,383 shares and a July 2 sale of 33,631 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less likely to reflect a change in management’s view of the business. Cloudflare NYSE: NET CEO Sells 33,631 Shares

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $14.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.08. 1,667,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,864. The stock's fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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